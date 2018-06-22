Soufriere has crowned a new carnival queen. The 2018 Miss Soufriere is Anne Cecille Thomas.
She emerged victorious from a field of 5 contestants at a night of glitz and glamour at the Soufriere Mini Stadium on June 16th.
