SLNCA- Soufriere are the 2019 SLNCA 50 overs cricket champions.

The lads from Sulphur city defeated South Castries by 6 wickets. Batting first South Castries recovered from 36 for 6 to post 135 in 28 overs. Daren Sammy batting number 9 hit the top score of 33 with Xavier Gabriel chipping in with 17. South Castries batting was undermined by medium pacer Bradly Tisson with 4/19.

Chasing 136 for victory, Soufriere reached 138/4. Keitha Prosper was Soufriere’s stand out batsman, making good use of his three chances to remain undefeated on 40. Ashley Hippolyte and Xystus Emmanuel also contributed 29 and 27 respectively. For South Castries Shervon Leo and Kester Charlemagne bagged two wickets each.

South Castries’ Tonius Simon amassed the most runs in the competition 270 with one century, followed by Daren Sammy with 248 also with one century.

South Castries fast bowler Shervon Leo picked up the most wickets (18), followed by Soufriere’s Shanii Mesmin (14) and South Castries’ Xavier Gabriel (12) wickets.