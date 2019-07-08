Home / Sports / SOUFRIERE ARE THE 2019 SLNCA 50 OVERS CRICKET CHAMPIONS

SOUFRIERE ARE THE 2019 SLNCA 50 OVERS CRICKET CHAMPIONS

Liz-Anne De Beauville July 8, 2019 Sports Leave a comment

SLNCA- Soufriere are the 2019 SLNCA 50 overs cricket champions.

The lads from Sulphur city defeated South Castries by 6 wickets. Batting first South Castries recovered from 36 for 6 to post 135 in 28 overs. Daren Sammy batting number 9 hit the top score of 33 with Xavier Gabriel chipping in with 17. South Castries batting was undermined by medium pacer Bradly Tisson with 4/19.

Chasing 136 for victory, Soufriere reached 138/4. Keitha Prosper was Soufriere’s stand out batsman, making good use of his three chances to remain undefeated on 40. Ashley Hippolyte and Xystus Emmanuel also contributed 29 and 27 respectively. For South Castries Shervon Leo and Kester Charlemagne bagged two wickets each.

South Castries’ Tonius Simon amassed the most runs in the competition 270 with one century, followed by Daren Sammy with 248 also with one century.

South Castries fast bowler Shervon Leo picked up the most wickets (18), followed by Soufriere’s Shanii Mesmin (14) and South Castries’ Xavier Gabriel (12) wickets.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

WINDWARD ISLANDS SENIOR WOMEN’S FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP TONIGHT

The Windward Islands Senior Women’s Football championship begins tonight.  Four teams, namely St. Vincent & …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved