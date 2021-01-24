SOME RETAIL STORES CLOSE, AS NEW RESTRICTIONS TAKE EFFECT

The total number of cases diagnosed in country to date, stands at a whopping 770. All the latest cases are nationals who range in age from 9 years to 68 years. Two cases are from the Anse La Raye district, eight from the Castries district and five from the Gros-Islet district. All these individuals had been seen at community-based respiratory clinics where they were assessed and tested for covid-19. As per protocol, they were placed in quarantine by health practitioners while awaiting their covid-19 test results. Arrangements have since been made to place these individuals in isolation upon being diagnosed with the virus. The contact tracing team is presently undertaking investigations to identify the contacts of these confirmed cases. Anyone who has been tested for covid-19 is placed in quarantine by health care practitioners. This means the individual must remain within a dedicated space within the home which is separate from other family members. The individual is to await their results before resuming normal activity.