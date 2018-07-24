The Solid Waste Management Authority is teaming up with an organisation from Martinique to address the waste plastic problems in St. Lucia.
The plastics chocking waterways and polluting seas, may soon be a thing of the past.
The Solid Waste Management Authority is teaming up with an organisation from Martinique to address the waste plastic problems in St. Lucia.
The plastics chocking waterways and polluting seas, may soon be a thing of the past.
The national carnival festivities were widely labelled as well-organised and orderly. However, for commuters from …