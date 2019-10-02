A video of an incident on a bus transporting students of the St. Mary’s college has generated a fair amount of reaction in the community.
In the video a boy who appears to be senior is seen attacking a small student.
A video of an incident on a bus transporting students of the St. Mary’s college has generated a fair amount of reaction in the community.
In the video a boy who appears to be senior is seen attacking a small student.
The Micoud secondary school is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a set of activities designed …