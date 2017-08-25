SLWCU Presents 5 Children with Scholarships

Ahead of the school term in August, the Saint Lucia Workers’ Credit Union (SLWCU) awarded children of members with scholarships and bursaries.

On Monday, a special ceremony recognized the top Performers at 2017 the Common Entrance Examinations.

This year, the Saint Lucia Workers Credit Union (SLWCU) presented five awards to children of its membership.

The five awardees produced scores in the nineties with two students securing a mark of 91.33%.

The scholarships and bursaries are the union’s way of showing appreciation to its members.

It is also part of efforts to continue to foster relationships.

Awardees received some inspiring words from 2008 scholarship recipient, Britney Henry.

She provided them with three pointers to aid them in their secondary school journey

The union takes its education support initiative one-step further with its summer program.

Educators provide advice on positive study practices, and staying focused throughout the5-year journey.