The St. Lucia Workers Credit Union (SLWCU) Partnered With Businesses Around St. Lucia To Observe This Year’s International Day For The Eradication Of Poverty With A Luncheon For The Less Fortunate In The Castries Basin. The Lunch Was Two-Course Meal And Comprised Dessert. October 17th Is The International Day For The Eradication Of Poverty.

