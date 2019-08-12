SLU Youth Ambassadors to participate in U.S. Leadership Program

(PRESS RELEASE) — On August 8, 2019, eight Youth Ambassadors from the Eastern Caribbean traveled to the United States to participate in the 2019 Youth Ambassadors Program.

Sierra Letlow and Esquire Henry of Antigua and Barbuda; Joshua Desir of Barbados; Shawnalee Gordon of Dominica; Kenya Louison of Grenada; Sephra Serieux and Sherwin Alexander of St. Lucia; and Nikita Williams of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will all take part in the three-week U.S. Government-sponsored exchange program.

Accompanied by Adult Mentors, Jamieson Edward of St. Lucia and Kashka King of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Eastern Caribbean cohort will join participants from, Guyana, Jamaica, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago on this regional youth exchange program.

The goals of the Youth Ambassadors Program are to promote mutual understanding between the people of the United States, South America, and the Caribbean.

The program prepares youth leaders to become responsible citizens and contributing members of their communities; influence the attitudes of the leaders of a new generation, and foster relationships among youth from different ethnic, religious, and national groups; and create networks of hemispheric youth leaders, both within the participating countries and internationally. During their exchange, participants will focus on the program themes of civic education, leadership, and community service.

Since 2007, World Learning has implemented the Youth Ambassadors Program. World Learning is an American nonprofit organization advancing leadership in more than 60 countries. Its mission is to empower people and strengthen institutions through education, sustainable development, and exchange programs.