Tuesday June 18th is being observed across the region as OECS day. The heads of government of the Eastern Caribbean states are meeting in Antigua. St. Lucia’s Prime Minister Allen Chastanet during his contribution to the meeting, congratulated St. Vincent and the Grenadines on becoming a member of the United Nations Security Council. Prime Minister Chastanet pledged St. Lucia’s financial support to help the fellow OECS nation cope with the cost of membership to the security council.