Home / News Updates / SLU NATIONAL YOUTH COUNCIL PREPARES FOR ELECTIONS

SLU NATIONAL YOUTH COUNCIL PREPARES FOR ELECTIONS

Stephy Anius July 22, 2019 News Updates Leave a comment

The National Youth Council will be holding elections next month. The organisation is calling on young persons and groups to get involved in the process, in order to ensure that the interests of young persons are better protected.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

E-POLL JULY 22ND 2019

We want to know: Are community groups playing their part to help curb the upsurge …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved