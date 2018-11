Agriculture Minister Ezechiel Joseph And Minister In The Ministry Of Agriculture Herod Stanislas Recently Met With Key Members Of The International Cooperation And Development Fund (ICDF). The Taiwan Meeting Explored Opportunities For St. Lucia’s Agriculture Sector. Agro-Processing And Value-Added Initiatives Were Among The Topics Discussed.

