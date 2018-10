A Very Promising Athelete Of Part St. Lucian Parentage Is Set To Make His Mark On The International Sporting Stage. Jason Joseph Whose Father Is St. Lucian And Mother Is Swiss, Holds The National Record For Switzerland In The 110 Meter Hurdles And Is A European Champion In His Age Category. On Tuesday, Jason Joseph And His Family Were The Guests On Radio One Hundred’s “Drive By” With Russel Lake.

