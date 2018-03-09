SLTU WRITES TO EDUCATION MINISTRY OVER CCSS

The Saint Lucia Teachers Union (SLTU) has written to the Ministry of Education in relation to occupational health and safety issues at the Castries Comprehensive Secondary School.

The SLTU is seeking an answer from authorities in the next 72 hours. Earlier this week, public educators at the learning institution had expressed concern about conditions work.

Don Howell is the General Secretary of the SLTU. Howell says the SLTU is treating the issue as an industrial matter.

A number of Saint Lucia’s public school buildings have been plagued by a host of occupational health and safety issues.

