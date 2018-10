The St. Lucia Teachers’ Union (SLTUS) Held Its 18th Annual Retiree Gala Dinner, In Recognition Of The Services Of 41 Recently Retired Teachers. This Was Held To Show Appreciation For The Many Years Of Service, Which Collectively, Sums Up To 1 Thousand 4 Hundred 46 Years Of Service. The Guest Speakers Called On Today’s Teachers To Continually Strive To Be Professional, Even In The Face Of Daunting Challenges.

