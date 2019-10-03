Teachers of district three have been exposed to training in physical education.
The workshop was facilitated by coach Cuthbert modest of the ministry of youth development and sports.
We have the details in this report form the ministry of sports.
Teachers of district three have been exposed to training in physical education.
The workshop was facilitated by coach Cuthbert modest of the ministry of youth development and sports.
We have the details in this report form the ministry of sports.
The Caribbean stands to benefit from the recently established one billion dollar fund by the …