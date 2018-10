The St. Lucia Teachers’ Union (SLTU) Has Taken Issue With The Statements And Sentiments Of The Saint Lucia Employers Federation, Suggesting That Unions Are Took Quick To Undertake Industrial Action. The SLTU’s Statement Comes At The End Of Teachers’ Week. The SLTU Leadership Believes That The Employers Federation Should Have A Broader View On Industrial Relations.

