Julian Monrose has called it a career after decades in the teaching service. The man who has been at helm of the storied Saint Lucia teachers union and the umbrella trade union federation is now retired, ushering in a new era of leadership in the trade union movement. The SLTU is preparing to elect a new president and executive on Tuesday, march 24th 2020. The outgoing president of the SLTU has some words of advice for his would-be successor.