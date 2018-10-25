SLTCC ICU DAY LECTURE

Members of the Saint Lucia Teachers Credit Cooperative Union heard from former Health Minister Dr. Damien Greaves for International Credit Union Day 2018. Dr Greaves’ lecture was based on the theme: “Find your platinum lining in credit unions”.
Members of the Saint Lucia Teachers Credit Cooperative Union heard from former Health Minister Dr. Damien Greaves for International Credit Union Day 2018. Dr Greaves’ lecture was based on the theme: “Find your platinum lining in credit unions”.
Babonneau secondary school students will remain at home for the rest of this week, as …