Home / News Updates / SLTCC ICU DAY LECTURE

SLTCC ICU DAY LECTURE

Jaymi Lascaris October 24, 2018 News Updates Leave a comment

Members of the Saint Lucia Teachers Credit Cooperative Union heard from former Health Minister Dr. Damien Greaves for International Credit Union Day 2018. Dr Greaves’ lecture was based on the theme: “Find your platinum lining in credit unions”.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

EDUCATION MINISTRY TO MAKE ANNOUNCEMENT ON WAY FORWARD FOR BABONNEAU SECONDARY

Babonneau secondary school students will remain at home for the rest of this week, as …

Let us know what you think!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved
%d bloggers like this: