Home / Top Stories / SLTB Hosts Annual Marketing Meeting

SLTB Hosts Annual Marketing Meeting

Alison Kentish August 24, 2017 Top Stories Leave a comment

Meanwhile, the St. Lucia tourist board (SLTB) is hosting its annual round of marketing meetings this week.
The sessions are taking place at the bay gardens beach resort and spa.
Association officials are hearing from marketing representatives across the globe, on how they plan to promote Saint Lucia and complement the association’s efforts at tourism sector development.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

SLASPA REQUESTED TO PAY MILLIONS TO THE IFC

The Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority [SLASPA] is reportedly on the hook for …

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved