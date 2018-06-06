SLTA preps for North American Showcase

GIS – THE GRAND AWARDS DINNER WILL BE HELD AT THE HARBOR CLUB IN SAINT LUCIA.

The sixth North American Showcase will be hosted by the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA), in July.

The North American Showcase is a platform for tour operators from the USA and Canada to engage with hotels, tours, attractions and other tourism products on the island. It is also an opportunity for tour operators to see the latest updates on the destination and learn about new products.

An added feature this year is an online platform for registration and meeting requests. Attendees can register online now at www.delegateselect.com/event/stlucia-na/ with the meeting request platform available from June. Another highlight in the programme is the First Inspiro Awards—a night of recognition and inspiration. Awards will be handed out to tour operators in 10 categories, including various awards for Best Growth to Saint Lucia, Product Manager of the Year 2017, and Best Tour Operator partner for Community Outreach. At least one new villa company will be part of the showcase for the first time this year. Villas of Distinction, a wholesaler of villas, will conduct one-on-one meetings during the showcase.

Meetings and the awards dinner will be held at the newly opened Harbor Club Saint Lucia, Curio Collection by Hilton, which is the host resort and main sponsor of the North American Showcase. One of Saint Lucia’s newest hotels, the Harbor Club opened in December 2017 in Rodney Bay, Gros Islet. The nautically-inspired hotel features 115 spacious cabin-style rooms and suites, 10 restaurants and bars, four swimming pools, a spa and world class fitness center and meeting space.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority extends its appreciation to this year’s sponsors: The Harbor Club, Sandals Resorts, the Royalton Saint Lucia Resort, and Barefoot Holidays.

The sixth North American Showcase will take place from July 16 – 19, in Saint Lucia.

