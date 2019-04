The curtains will rise on the 2019 edition of the St. Lucia Jazz on Sunday 5th May 2019. The events company of St. Lucia is hosting the week-long festival with international marketing by the St. Lucia Tourism Authority and is boasting a land-mark partnership with the famed Jazz at Lincoln Centre. The company’s representatives met with the local press on Monday and spoke about the collaboration and international anticipation and why this year’s event promises to be one to be remembered.