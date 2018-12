According to the St. Lucia Solid Waste Management Authority, the conditions at the Deglos land-fill are much improved. However, the challenges of poor garbage disposal practices by both businesses and homes are resulting in garbage pile up in many locations in the north of Saint Lucia. The pile up may also be the result of the delay experienced over the past few weeks.

