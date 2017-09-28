SLP TO HOLD OPEN SESSION OF 2017 NATIONAL CONFERENCE IN VIEUX FORT SOUTH

The Saint Lucia Labour Party will kick off its 2017 Conference of Delegates on Sunday 8th October at 3.00 p.m. at the Beanfield Comprehensive Secondary School in the southern town of Vieux Fort, under the theme: Mobilize, Organise, Consolidate.

In addition to delegates from the seventeen constituencies, the Labour Party Women’s Organization and the Labour Party Youth Organisation, the Open Session is open to all supporters and well-wishers. The Media is also invited to attend and cover the Open Session.

The Feature Address at the SLP 2017 Conference will be delivered by former Jamaican Minister of Tourism, Hon. Kenneth Wykeham Mc Neill. Mr. Mc Neill served as Minister of Tourism in the government of Jamaica’s People’s National Party from 2012 to 2016.

Hon Philip J. Pierre will also deliver the annual Political Leader’s policy address to Conference during which he is expected to spur the Party to accelerate its organizational work in preparation for a return to government at the first given opportunity.

A special tribute to former Political Leader, Dr. Kenny D. Anthony will be included in the day’s programme.

The Conference will continue on Sunday 15 October with the Closed Session where internal party business will be dealt with.