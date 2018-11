The Opposition Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) is making good on its promise to file a motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Allen Chastanet.

A Sitting of Parliament is scheduled for 10 am on Tuesday November 20th.

The SLP announced on Monday that ahead of that sitting, party officials will deliver a copy of the motion to the Clerk of Parliament.

