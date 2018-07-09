SLP to “consider” relaxing ganja laws after meet with Cannabis Movement

[Press release] SAINT LUCIA LABOUR PARTY MEETS MEMBERS OF THE CANNABIS MOVEMENT

On Wednesday 4th July, 2018 the executive and several members of the Saint Lucia Labour Party held an informal meeting with a delegation from the St. Lucia Cannabis Movement lead by Mr. Andre de Caries.

The meeting was to allow party members to receive information and opinions on the latest developments regionally and internationally on the move to make more effective use of the cannabis plant, decriminalization of the use of the plant, and research into its medicinal value.

The meeting was cordial and interactive and there was lively discussion with members of the movement.

Suggested amendments to the Criminal Code to allow decriminalization of the use of small quantities of cannabis and suggestions for a new Cannabis Act were also discussed and copies of the proposed amendments distributed.

Saint Lucia Labour Party Leader Hon Philip J Pierre commenting on the meeting thanked the members of the Cannabis Movement for accepting his invitation. He assured them of his support for a progressive agenda commencing with consideration of decriminalization once all aspects including health, education and religious practices have been considered and discussed.

Hon Pierre said:

“This is part of our Party’s philosophy of inclusion and dialogue with all partners on matters relating to the social and economic development of Saint Lucia.”

Also present at the meeting were Dr Marcus Day, Aaron Alexander and Dr Stephen King.

