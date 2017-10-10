SLP SLAMS UWP POLICIES AT DELEGATES CONFERENCE

The Saint Lucia Labor Party (SLP) is making a case to return to the seat of power.

The Main Opposition party decried the policies of the ruling UWP during the open session of the 2017 annual Conference of Delegates at the Beanfield Secondary School.

The SLP leader Philip J. Pierre also outlined a progressive policy agenda focused on improving the standing of working Saint Lucians.

Vieux-South MP Dr. Kenny Anthony says the 16-month honeymoon for the United Workers Party is over and enough is enough.