Home / News Updates / SLP SLAMS UWP POLICIES AT DELEGATES CONFERENCE

SLP SLAMS UWP POLICIES AT DELEGATES CONFERENCE

webmaster October 9, 2017 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

The Saint Lucia Labor Party (SLP) is making a case to return to the seat of power.

The Main Opposition party decried the policies of the ruling UWP during the open session of the 2017 annual Conference of Delegates at the Beanfield Secondary School.

The SLP leader Philip J. Pierre also outlined a progressive policy agenda focused on improving the standing of working Saint Lucians.

Vieux-South MP Dr. Kenny Anthony says the 16-month honeymoon for the United Workers Party is over and enough is enough.

 

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

Lower Morne Road to Close for WASCO Maintenance Work

The Royal St. Lucia Police Force wishes to advise the motoring public that the lower …

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved