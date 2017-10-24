SLP POURS COLD WATER ON TALK OF ECONOMIC TURNAROUND

Opposition Leader Philip J Pierre says the economic growth boasted by the current UWP government can be attributed to projects initiated by the previous SLP Administration.

Last week, the Minister in the Ministry of Finance Dr. Ubaldus Raymond claimed that the increase in sales for the period January to June 2017, is evidence that job creation and economic growth policies by the UWP Administration are bearing fruit.

However, the Leader of the Opposition, Philip J. Pierre shot back at a special press conference on October 24. Opposition Leader Philip J Pierre says the economic growth boasted by the current UWP government can be attributed to projects initiated by the previous SLP administration.