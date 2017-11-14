SLP OBSERVES WORLD DIABETES DAY

The Saint Lucia Labour Party joins people in Saint Lucia, the Caribbean and the world in today’s observance of World Diabetes Day November 14th 2017.

Hon. Moses Jn Baptiste, the Opposition Spokesperson on Health indicated that the Party recognizes the importance of diabetes as one of the most important heath challenges for Saint Lucia. It is well known that diabetes has had a negative impact on the quality of life, resources, and families in the country.

According to Jn. Baptiste, hundreds are unable to afford medication and treatment for the condition and therefore the country as a whole must use integrated and holistic systems to prevent and treat diabetes.

In government, the Labour Party focused on increasing testing, providing universal care for diabetics, as well as forming international partnerships to develop research and treatment. Greater emphasis was also placed on Food and Nutrition Security with healthier dieting in schools.

The Party therefore calls on the government to declare its Health policy and in particular as it relates to diabetes and the proposed Diabetic Research Project.

The Labour Party’s Spokesman expresses best wishes to all diabetics and their families. He also acknowledges the commitment and persistent work of health professionals, who have been at the forefront of the ‘diabetes struggle’. Therefore, all must join hands to keep this debilitating condition at bay.