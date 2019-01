Local hotels won’t be able to accommodate overseas patrons expected to fly in for February’s anticipated desert star holdings [DSH] thoroughbred racing event – says Prime Minister Allen Chastanet. Citing the match schedule for the Saint Lucia leg of the upcoming West Indies v. England test match also carded for February, the opposition laughed off the Prime Minister’s claim. They have again accused Saint Lucia’s leader of misrepresenting the facts.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit