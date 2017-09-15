Home / News Updates / SLP “Horrified” at Proposed St. Jude Demolition

SLP “Horrified” at Proposed St. Jude Demolition

Rehani Isidore September 15, 2017 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

The Saint Lucia Labour Party calls on the government to immediately make a definitive statement on the future of the St.Jude Hospital. 

The SLP notes the conflicting positions by the Allen Chastanet led administration on the reconstruction of the hospital since assuming office.

The Saint Lucia Labour Party is horrified by the statement made by Heath Minister Mary Isaac on September 14th, 2017 which was broadcasted island wide on the complete demolition of the hospital which was actively under construction when the UWP assumed office in June 2016.

SLP spokesman on Health Hon Moses Jn Baptiste also notes the hundreds of Saint Lucians who have either called or written to express their shock at the recent announcements by Mary Isaac.

SLP’s spokesman on Health Hon Moses Jn Baptiste

 

