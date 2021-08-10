SLP GOVERNMENT WILL NOT MANDATE VACCINATIONS

The new Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) administration will not implement mandatory Covid-19 vaccination. That’s the word from minister for health, Moses Jn Baptiste at the new government’s first post-cabinet media briefing on Tuesday. The new cabinet of ministers was briefed by public health officials, including the chief medical officer (CMO), dr. Sharon Belmar-George and other members of the command centre on the covid-19 pandemic response. Prime minister, Philip j. Pierre is scheduled to address the nation on Wednesday, on the government’s plan to deal with a recent upswing in covid-19 cases, following a meeting of the National Emergency