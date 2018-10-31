SLP EDUCATION SPOKESMAN WEIGHS IN ON SALCC

Opposition spokesman on education Senator Guibion Ferdinand says government should move with urgency to resolve the issues at the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College.

Speaking on the side-lines of an October 30 House Sitting, the former school principal said students are suffering while this matter is left to fester.

Ferdinand says the minister for Education needs to step in and reassure parents, students and salcc staff that the lecturers’ grievances are being addressed.

SLP spokesman on education – Senator Guibion Ferdinand.

