Home / News Updates / SLP EDUCATION SPOKESMAN WEIGHS IN ON SALCC
Opposition spokesman on education Senator Guibion Ferdinand

SLP EDUCATION SPOKESMAN WEIGHS IN ON SALCC

Rehani Isidore October 31, 2018 News Updates Leave a comment

Opposition spokesman on education Senator Guibion Ferdinand says government should move with urgency to resolve the issues at the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College.

Speaking on the side-lines of an October 30 House Sitting, the former school principal said students are suffering while this matter is left to fester.

Ferdinand says the minister for Education needs to step in and reassure parents, students and salcc staff that the lecturers’ grievances are being addressed.

SLP spokesman on education – Senator Guibion Ferdinand.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

SALCC TEACHERS STAY OFF THE JOB FOR SECOND DAY

Teachers at the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College stayed off the job for a second …

Let us know what you think!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved
%d bloggers like this: