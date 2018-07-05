SLP DISMISSES PM’S HEALTH CARE ADDRESS AS ‘PR STUNT’

The Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) says it is ‘extremely disappointed’ with the presentation of plans by the United Workers Party Administration on the future of the health care system in Saint Lucia.
The Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) says it is ‘extremely disappointed’ with the presentation of plans by the United Workers Party Administration on the future of the health care system in Saint Lucia.
The Soufriere Primary School has launched the One World School Foundation’s ‘find 52 thousand’ road …