SLP Congratulates PSUV in Venezuela on Election Victory

The Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) congratulates the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) on its victory at the gubernatorial elections held of October 15, 2017.

Declared results show that the PSUV candidates won at least 17 of the 23 governorships.

It is significant that the PSUV has now won 20 of the last 22 nationally-contested elections in Venezuela.

The SLP supports the position of the majority of Latin American and Caribbean governments that external intervention is not the right way to solve Venezuela’s internal problems.

The SLP continues to advocate for dialogue and negotiations between the government and opposition in order to arrive at a lasting solution for the political problems of Venezuela.