Tourism Minister Dominic Fedee

SLP CHANGES STANCE ON DOLPHIN PARK ROW

Rehani Isidore November 21, 2018 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

Not one, but two – that’s the number of dolphin park proposals which were then given the green light by the former Saint Lucia Labour Party Administration, says Tourism Minister Dominic Fedee.

On Monday November 19th, Economic Development Minister Guy Joseph unearthed what he says, was a cabinet conclusion which discredits the former SLP government’s objection to dolphinariums.
Opposition Leader Philip J Pierre who did not refute the previous cabinet conclusions on November 20th, shifted his stance on the controversial topic.

Pierre says the Labour Party would not support the construction of a dolphin park in Saint Lucia.

