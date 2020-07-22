A tragic homicide in Monchy has left loved ones reeling and struggling to pick up the pieces. Cecilia louis was gunned down as she made her way home on the night of Monday July 20th 2020. The fatal shooting is Saint Lucia’s 26th homicide for 2020.
