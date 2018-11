Meanwhile, Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) officials say the health-care crisis has worsened. They say even more worrying is the fact that while health-care services and infrastructure deteriorate, the commissioning of the OKEU hospital is showing scant progress, with not much information being made available to the public.

