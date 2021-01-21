Opposition St. Lucia labor party spokesperson for education senator Guibion Ferdinand has criticized the delay by government in closing the doors of schools in light of covid-19 infections at learning institutions.
Opposition St. Lucia labor party spokesperson for education senator Guibion Ferdinand has criticized the delay by government in closing the doors of schools in light of covid-19 infections at learning institutions.
SOCIAL MINISTRY SEEKS TO HELP SAINT LUCIANS ON THE BREADLINE Best free WordPress theme