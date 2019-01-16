SLOC APPOINTS PROJECT DEVELOPMENT OFFICER

SLOC- Former Peace Corp Volunteer Andrew Steven Behl, who has had a long association with Sporting and Community life in Saint Lucia has taken up a two year posting with the Saint Lucia Olympic Committee Incorporated (SLOC Inc) as its Project Development Officer.

” It is important for us to deliver on the programmes that we are capable of actually doing. We conducted a search for an ideal person who would assist us in crafting the way forward with our organisation to ensure we continue to develop and produce Olympians and people who believe in excellence from the sporting fraternity,” said SLOC Inc President Fortuna Belrose while introducing Behl to the media.

She added that the post was advertised in the local media and on social media as well and Behl emerged as the best candidate for the post following interviews by a committee set up by the SLOC Inc.

“We have found a gentleman with a wealth of experience with respect to sport development. He has worked in the international arena with elite athletes in both management and governance. His focus while here will be on assisting and conducting assessments that will allow the SLOC to develop its strategic plan for the next five to 10 years, and of course provide support to our affiliates to enable them to become better and stronger at what they do,” added Belrose.

Behl gave some pointers on his own expectations of the new role and said it was a pleasure to work with affiliates of the SLOC to increase their efficiency.

“I look forward to bring my passion and experience on the ground here and some perspectives from overseas. A key aspect of my work will be working hand in hand with affiliates. ….. opening up lines of communication and dialogue and serve as a conduit between them and the Olympic Committee to better understand the resources that are available whilst helping the Committee understand the challenges and goals that affiliates have,” he disclosed.

Behl’s functions with the SLOC Inc has been facilitated and funded by the Pan American Sports Organisation (PASO)

