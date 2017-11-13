SLNYC rallies support for Miss Universe Saint Lucia contestant Louise Victor

(PRESS RELEASE) – Saint Lucia is once again represented in the Miss Universe Competition which will be held in Las Vegas, November 26th, 2017 by Ms. Louise Victor who is the immediate past President of the Saint Lucia National Youth Council.

The SLNYC takes this opportunity to express well wishes to the 26 year old contestant as she prepares for such a momentous occasion.

Louise Victor confidently secured the title of Miss Universe Saint Lucia on July 31st, 2017 and for this reason the Council has no doubt that she will represent to the best of her ability.

The SLNYC encourages everyone to support by voting as Louise and her team vie for the crown against 93 other young women around the world.

Saint Lucia has been represented in the Miss Universe Pageant six times.