SLNT STUDENT ESSAY CONTEST: “DOLPHIN PARK OR NO DOLPHIN PARK – WHAT ARE YOUR VIEWS?”

[Press Release] The Saint Lucia National Trust (SLNT) has launched an essay competition for Primary (Grades 5 & 6) and Secondary School students as part of its ongoing advocacy campaign to raise awareness about the impacts of the establishment of the proposed dolphinarium on the island.

The competition seeks to give students the opportunity to write an essay for or against the proposed dolphinarium guided by the topic: Dolphin Park or No Dolphin Park – What are your views?

The Trust is delighted that Digicel, Captain Mike’s Charters and Taxi have all come on board to provide attractive prizes such as a Smartphone, a Tablet, Whale and Dolphin Watching Excursions and Taxi Vouchers to name a few. According to SLNT’s Communications and Advocacy Officer, Karetta Crooks Charles, “We really hope parents and teachers will encourage students to participate in this timely essay competition. This will not only help them to sharpen their research and writing skills but it will help them to learn more about the positive or negative implications of certain types of developments on the marine environment, the economy, livelihoods and our health”.

Essays will be judged in two categories – Primary and Secondary School. Students in Grades 5 and 6 (Primary School) must write between 250 – 350 words, while Secondary School students must write between 400 – 600 words. Mrs. Crooks Charles said, “We don’t want to exclude anyone, as such essays can be either legibly handwritten or typed and dropped off at SLNT’s Secretariat at the Pigeon Island National Landmark, Walcott House in Castries or our southern office at the Maria Islands Interpretation Centre on Sandy Beach. Children with access to a computer can send an electronic copy to doccentre@slunatrust.org and admin@slunatrust.org”.

The deadline for submission is November 9th, for more details please read the guidelines in its entirety: https://slunatrust.org/assets/content/documents/Dolphinarium_Essay_Competition_Guidelines_Final16Oct18.pdf.

