The future of the disputed old prison or Royal Gaol on upper bridge street, Castries could be decided, after a series of proposed negotiations between government officials and the Saint Lucia National Trust concludes. A high court ordered injunction has been lifted, but further demolition on the centuries old site will remain on hold pending the outcome of talks.

