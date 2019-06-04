SLNCA  SENIOR 50 OVERS COMPETITION TO RESUME THIS WEEKEND

SLNCA- The SLNCA Senior 50 Overs competition resumes this weekend with the Quarter and semi Finals matches: The quarter finals will be played on Saturday 8th June as follows from 10am.
- South Castries vs Vieux Fort @ Vieux Fort
- Soufriere vs Gros Islet @ Piaye
- Central Castries vs Choiseul @ MPP
- Mon Repos vs Babonneau @ Mon Repos
The semifinals will be played on Sunday June 9th 2019 from 10am:
- Semifinal 1 – Winner South Castries/VF vs Winner Central Castries/Choiseul @ Phillip Marcellin
- Winner Soufriere/Gros Islet vs Winner Mon Repos/Babonneau @ MPP