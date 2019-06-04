SLNCA  SENIOR 50 OVERS COMPETITION TO RESUME THIS WEEKEND

SLNCA- The SLNCA Senior 50 Overs competition resumes this weekend with the Quarter and semi Finals matches: The quarter finals will be played on Saturday 8th June as follows from 10am.

South Castries vs Vieux Fort @ Vieux Fort Soufriere vs Gros Islet @ Piaye Central Castries vs Choiseul @ MPP Mon Repos vs Babonneau @ Mon Repos

The semifinals will be played on Sunday June 9th 2019 from 10am: