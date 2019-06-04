Home / Sports / SLNCA  SENIOR 50 OVERS COMPETITION TO RESUME THIS WEEKEND

SLNCA  SENIOR 50 OVERS COMPETITION TO RESUME THIS WEEKEND

Liz-Anne De Beauville June 4, 2019 Sports Leave a comment

SLNCA- The SLNCA  Senior 50 Overs competition resumes this weekend with the Quarter and semi Finals matches: The quarter finals will be played on Saturday 8th June as follows from 10am.

  

  1. South Castries vs Vieux Fort @ Vieux Fort
  2. Soufriere vs Gros Islet @ Piaye
  3. Central Castries vs Choiseul @ MPP
  4. Mon Repos vs Babonneau @ Mon Repos

 

The semifinals will be played on Sunday June 9th 2019 from 10am:

  1. Semifinal 1 – Winner South Castries/VF vs  Winner Central Castries/Choiseul @ Phillip Marcellin
  2. Winner Soufriere/Gros Islet vs  Winner Mon Repos/Babonneau @ MPP

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP- HOLDER VISITS THE QUEEN OF ENGLAND

West Indies will play Pakistan in their first match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved