The SLNCA Alicia John Women’s T20 competition bowls off this weekend with three matches scheduled.

Two matches are carded for Sat 22 June at the Mindoo Phillip Park:

1. 10am – Gros Islet verses NLA/SLNCA DEVELOPMENT 11.

2. 2pm – South Castries verses Choiseul.

One match is scheduled for Sunnday June 23rd at the Piaye Playing Field.

1. 2pm – Laborie verses Choiseul.

South Castries lionesses are the defending champions.