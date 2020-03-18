SLMDA URGENT PRESS RELEASE

PRESS RELEASE – SLMDA Recommendation

keeping with international guidelines and the need for social distancing, one of the key pillars

of prevention in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saint Lucia Medical and

Dental association strongly recommends that all members, physicians and dentists, for a period

of at least two weeks refrain from providing care to patients within their office spaces and instead

utilize the various forms of telecommunication which are widely available, for urgent

consultations.

This course of action is being taken primarily to protect our patients and by extension our

community and to ensure that urgent healthcare needs are addressed, while these seemingly

extreme but absolutely necessary measures are implemented.