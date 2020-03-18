SLMDA URGENT PRESS RELEASE

PRESS RELEASE – SLMDA Recommendation
keeping with international guidelines and the need for social distancing, one of the key pillars
of prevention in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saint Lucia Medical and
Dental association strongly recommends that all members, physicians and dentists, for a period
of at least two weeks refrain from providing care to patients within their office spaces and instead
utilize the various forms of telecommunication which are widely available, for urgent
consultations.
This course of action is being taken primarily to protect our patients and by extension our
community and to ensure that urgent healthcare needs are addressed, while these seemingly
extreme but absolutely necessary measures are implemented.