Home / Breaking News / SLMDA URGENT PRESS RELEASE

SLMDA URGENT PRESS RELEASE

Allin Fevrier March 17, 2020 Breaking News, News Updates Leave a comment

 

PRESS RELEASE – SLMDA Recommendation

keeping with international guidelines and the need for social distancing, one of the key pillars
of prevention in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saint Lucia Medical and
Dental association strongly recommends that all members, physicians and dentists, for a period
of at least two weeks refrain from providing care to patients within their office spaces and instead
utilize the various forms of telecommunication which are widely available, for urgent
consultations.
This course of action is being taken primarily to protect our patients and by extension our
community and to ensure that urgent healthcare needs are addressed, while these seemingly
extreme but absolutely necessary measures are implemented.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

THE FATE OF CARNIVAL 2020 HANGS IN THE BALANCE

The fate of Saint Lucia carnival 2020 now hangs in the balance. Policymakers and stakeholders …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved