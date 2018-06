The Saint Lucia Medical & Dental Association has taken umbrage to what executive members say Was Prime Minister Allen Chastanet’s “disrespectful” cancellation of a scheduled sit-down on 22 June.

President Dr. Alphonus St. Rose says the Prime Minister bailed on the meeting just before its scheduled start.

