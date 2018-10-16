SLISBA TO HOST SMALL BUSINESS EXPO IN SOUFRIERE

[Press Release] The St. Lucia Industrial and Small Business Association (SLISBA) will be hosting a one-day Business Symposium and Expo for small, medium and micro enterprises in the community of Soufriere. It will he held on Wednesday October 17th from 9am – 3:00pm at the Soufriere waterfront.

The Symposium and Expo will provide an array of information booths which focus on available business support and opportunities for business growth. Representatives from the Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Agriculture and also the Ministry of Tourism will be on hand to provide information related to services provided by them for business growth as well as concessions and incentives. The Expo will also highlight some of the outstanding businesses in the community of Soufriere and will also provide much needed information to individuals who are planning to set up a new business. This full-day event will inform, inspire and educate a diverse audience of small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit

