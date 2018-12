The St. Lucia Hotel And Tourism Association (SLHTA) says it will continue to take steps to save its members from damaging lawsuits such as the one faced by Sandals Bahamas.

An American couple is seeking 30 million US dollars in damages, alleging that their assigned butler touched the bum of the wife-to-be. The outstanding Sandals employee says no such thing happened.

The SLHTA is counting on the training of its members employees to avoid such situations

