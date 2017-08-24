The Saint Lucia Hotel and Tourism Association (SLHTA) president says visitor safety is a priority for the association.
Sanovnik Destang’s comments follow a report that has gone viral, featuring three British victims of violent crime in Saint Lucia, and their frustrating quest for justice.
Destang says the United Kingdom is a very important market for Saint Lucia and this development does not augur well for the destination.
SLHTA President Denounces Crime Against Visitors
The Saint Lucia Hotel and Tourism Association (SLHTA) president says visitor safety is a priority for the association.