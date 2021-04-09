The outlook for the tourism sector appears grim. But officials at the St. Lucia hospitality and tourism association are hoping that an aggressive vaccination drive can help turn the tide and spark a recovery here in Saint Lucia.
The outlook for the tourism sector appears grim. But officials at the St. Lucia hospitality and tourism association are hoping that an aggressive vaccination drive can help turn the tide and spark a recovery here in Saint Lucia.
Do you expect the receipt of the vaccines under the Covax Programme to provide a …